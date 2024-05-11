Azerbaijan holds grand opening of 7th Kharibulbul Int'l Music Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Significantly, the 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan from May 11 through 13, was grandly opened in Shusha, Trend correspondent reports from the event's site.The festival is held in Shusha and Lachin for three days. The city of Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on events in this regard in November last year.The event is attended by numerous musicians from many countries around the world, and contributes to the preservation of the wealth of traditions of our cultural heritage as well as to the strengthening of intercultural dialogue, creating favourable conditions for communication and cooperation between musicians representing different countries.The festival's guests include state and public figures, representatives of culture and science, creative intellectuals, and young people.The opening concert of the Year Shusha - Cultural Capital of the Islamic World - 2024 and the 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival, with the participation of famous masters of arts and young talents, musicians and vocalists, performers of mugham, classical and folk music, and choreographic groups, was presented at Jidir Duzu Plain. Among the participants of the festival are performers and creative groups from ISESCO member countries, along with Azerbaijan, the UAE, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Guinea, Morocco, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.One of the brightest moments was the performance by the equestrian group on 27 Karabakh horses, which solemnly marched to Jidir Duzu with the flags of ISESCO member countries.Famous performers from different countries took part in the concert: People's Artists of Azerbaijan Arif Babayev, Gulyanag Mammadova, Polad Bulbuloglu, Zeynab Khanlarova, Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, Sevda Alekperzada, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Alisher Karimov, Aboubacar Sylla from Guinea, People's Artist of Uzbekistan Nasiba Abdullayeva, Husnu Shenlendirci from Türkiye, as well as the Ashugi group, Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble, Almazyood (UAE), "Sendja Community" (Indonesia), "Qılınc rəqqasları" (Sword Dance) (Qatar), "Tizwit" (Morocco), "Anadolu ateshi" (Türkiye), song and dance ensemble "Navbahor" (Uzbekistan) and others. The audience enthusiastically applauded the amazing performances of the artists. The festive program ended with a joint performance of the composition "Səsin gəlsin, Xarı Bülbül" by all participants. Indeed, Kharibulbul is a symbol of love and peace, a real treasure of Azerbaijan, and a symbol of victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War.People's Artist of the USSR, internationally renowned performer Zeynab Khanlarova: "I have participated several times in the Kharibulbul Festival as a guest, but for the first time, I performed on this grand stage. It is a great joy and pride to perform in Shusha!"People's Artist, celebrated mugham performer Arif Babayev: "Shusha and Karabakh are our glorious history, pride, and joy. The concert at Jidir Duzu was organized at the highest level and gave all of us a great celebration of musical art.""The Kharibulbul International Music Festival is the summons of our hearts! I have been to many countries in the world and participated in hundreds of festivals, but there can be no comparison with Shusha and this great festival of music, creativity, peace, beauty, and freedom. These are truly happy days, and this year coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the 101st anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, our country is known all over the world as prosperous in all spheres, with its ancient history, culture, and traditions. It truly is worth living and creating, and we should be proud of Azerbaijan for that," said People's Artist, outstanding tar performer Ramiz Guliyev.People's artist, chief director of the State Academic Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurgun, head of the community of European Jews Alexander Sharovsky: "The time of war has passed; the time of creation, happiness, and great achievements have come. Recently, I have been in Shusha more often than in Baku, and I see the grandiose changes taking place here with my own eyes. The other day, I visited Khankendi, where I was the last time 35 years ago, and I was filled with tears of happiness. The organization of the festival on the 101st anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect of modern, free, independent, and democratic Azerbaijan, is a very significant event inscribed in the glorious chronicle of the country's history."People's Artist of the USSR, Rector of Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Farkhad Badalbeyli: "Kharibulbul International Festival is being held at a time when Armenian revanchism is making an attempt to emerge, and this festival, as well as the active construction of roads, buildings, airports, and restoration of architectural monuments in Karabakh, is also the best answer to these "absent-minded neighbors" who are trying to follow their aggressive actions instead of peace. The main thing is that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation continues its creative work, and therefore I congratulate everyone on this great holiday!".People's Artist, Director of the State Academic Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev Murad Adigozalzade: "After the liberation of Shusha city from occupation, the festival is held for the fourth time, and it is a very significant event in the life of our country. When Farkhad Badalbeyli and I traveled here and saw the changes taking place, amazing roads, and active construction, we were overwhelmed with bright emotions. Shusha is the gold of our country, and the fact that from now on we hold grandiose projects in different spheres here is a great happiness, and I would like this holiday to always continue. I would like to emphasize that this is an international festival where guests from different countries come, get acquainted with our culture and traditions, our beautiful country and people, show their art, and leave here with the most wonderful impressions. We used to be proud of the Gabala International Festival, which became widely known all over the world, and now, with special joy, we present to the people of the world the Kharibulbul Festival, which is crucial for the nation's advancement."People's Artist, singer Zulfiya Khanbabaeva: "I can say a lot of things, but the emotions are so overwhelming to me that for about twenty years I have been performing the composition "Shusha Mountains," finally after liberation from the occupation, for the first time here on the big stage at Jidir Duzu. "I feel very proud of my country and people!"Since 1989, the Kharibulbul Music Festival, named after the flower that symbolizes Shusha city, has taken place. The festival was held in May of the same year in Abdal, Gulabli village of Aghdam district, in connection with the 100th anniversary of the famous khanende (singer), teacher, and People's Artist Seyid Shushinsky. It continued in Shusha and ended with a concert in Aghdam. Since 1990, the Kharibulbul Festival has acquired international status. During the Karabakh conflict, the main concerts of the festival were held in Aghdam. Some concerts for the festival were also held in Barda and Aghjabadi. After the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation during the 44-day II Karabakh war, which ended with the historical victory of the country, the festival returned to Shusha again. This year, the festival will expand to Lachin city as well.

News.Az