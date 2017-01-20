Azerbaijan honors 20 January victims with minute of silence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has held a minute of silence to pay tribute to the January 20 victims.

At 12:00 (UTC+04:00), the movement of traffic and pedestrians in Azerbaijan’s cities was stopped for a minute to honor the tragedy victims. A minute of silence was followed by horns of ships in the Bay of Baku, metro cars and railway trains.



The national flags are at half-mast in the buildings of diplomatic corps, government agencies, military units and ships to commemorate the Day of National Mourning.



On the night of January 19-20, 1990, the Soviet troops entered Baku and shot down the civilian population. As a result, 137 people were killed, 744 civilians were injured, and 841 people were illegally arrested.

