Azerbaijan HR Institute to hold Global HR SUMMIT 2023

"Global HR SUMMIT 2023" (#GHRS23) will be held by Azerbaijan HR Institute at Baku Marriot Hotel Boulevard on April 20, 2023 with the participation of 700+ attendees from 50 countries and 5 continents - the most renowned HR leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, government officials and C-level professionals, News.az reports.

"GLOBAL HR SUMMIT 2023" is an outstanding event dedicated to the advancement of novelties, the dissemination of cutting-edge innovations and technologies in the field of human resources, as well as the exchange of diverse experiences through dialogues and discussions by bringing together the top representatives of the HR and management sphere.

GHRS has chosen the concept of Sustainable Development Goals 8: "Decent Work & Economic growth“ and UN Global Compact in Azerbaijan is the main Partner of the Summit.

If you want to be a part of the "Global HR SUMMIT 2023" event, please find the registration link below for ticket order: https://ebilet.store/events/ghrs_2023/

Note that News.az is a media partner of the summit.

