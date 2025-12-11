Azerbaijan, Hungary explore cooperation in key sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok in Budapest on Thursday to discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The meeting provided a platform to exchange views on the evolving bilateral cooperation agenda and review progress achieved in recent years, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The discussion focused on expanding the strategic partnership in key areas, including trade, investment, energy security, green technologies, transport connectivity, education, and cultural exchanges. Both sides emphasized the importance of sustained political dialogue and high-level contacts to reinforce the mutually beneficial ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

They also addressed post-conflict realities in the region, the normalization process with Armenia, and rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted growing cooperation within regional and multilateral frameworks, underscoring a shared commitment to further enhance collaboration between the two countries.

News.Az