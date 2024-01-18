Azerbaijan, Hungary eye increasing trade turnover of agricultural and food products

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov has met with Hungarian Ambassador to the country Tamás Yojef Torma.

During the meeting, Majnun Mammadov provided detailed information about the state support to the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan. He noted that the cooperation between the two countries is developing dynamically in all domains.

The sides reiterated their interest in enhancing cooperation in the agricultural field.

During the meeting, the two also discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary in the field of agriculture, as well as improving the legal framework, increasing the trade turnover of agricultural and food products, transfer of the up-to-date technologies in the field of agriculture and implementing experience programs in educational fields.

The parties had a broad exchange of views on the issues of mutual interest.

