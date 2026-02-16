Azerbaijan, Hungary look into education cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 16, a delegation from Hungary, headed by Tamás József Torma, the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, visited the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU).

During the visit, the parties discussed current cooperation opportunities between the higher education institutions of both countries, the expansion of research ties, and the implementation of new joint initiatives, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The delegation included János Abonyi, Rector of the University of Pannonia; Zoltán Birkner, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of Pannonia Foundation; Mónika Felföldi, Diplomat for Education and Culture at the Hungarian Embassy; and József Goldfarb, CEO of the Azerbaijan branch of Hungary’s MVM Upstream Private Limited Company.

The meeting with Rufat Azizov, ASOIU Rector, was also attended Elviz Ismayilov, ASOIU Vice-Rector for Science and Innovation, and heads of relevant structural departments.

Rector Rufat Azizov welcomed the guests and provided detailed information on the university's history, educational opportunities, scientific research directions, and international collaboration networks. He emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between ASOIU and Hungarian higher education institutions at a new stage and expressed the university's readiness to implement joint projects.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the development of joint research projects, the expansion of student and faculty exchange programs, the training of young researchers under joint supervision, cooperation in innovation and technology transfer, and the establishment of double degree programs.

The parties reached an agreement to continue joint activities toward further expanding future cooperation, deepening academic ties, and realizing new initiatives beneficial to both universities.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured the ASOIU History Museum, the Cybersecurity Laboratory, computer labs, and the UFAZ (Azerbaijan-French University) laboratories, highly commending the university's research infrastructure and innovation capabilities.

