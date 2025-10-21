Azerbaijan and Malaysia to sign MoU on higher education

Azerbaijan and Malaysia are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of higher education.

The announcement was made by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev during a reception in Baku marking Malaysia’s Independence Day, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The minister highlighted that educational cooperation between the two countries is steadily growing.

“The program provides for scholarships, as well as student and teacher exchanges. One of Azerbaijan’s priorities in education is to increase the number of foreign students studying in the country,” he said.

Currently, five Malaysian students are studying in Azerbaijan, two of them on the Heydar Aliyev International Educational Grant. “We hope that Malaysian students’ interest in studying in Azerbaijan will continue to grow,” Amrullayev added.

At the same time, around 50 Azerbaijani citizens are pursuing higher education in Malaysia.

