Azerbaijan, Hungary mull cooperation on science and education

On October 1, the Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev met with Hungary's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamas Torma and Csaba Gyuricza, Rector of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, News.Az reports citing the Ministry.

The meeting discussed the current state of cooperation in the fields of science and education between the two countries, as well as future cooperation prospects between the mentioned higher education institution and Azerbaijani universities.

