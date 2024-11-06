Azerbaijan, IAEA explore nuclear energy cooperation opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have discussed cooperation in exploring the opportunities of using nuclear energy.

The matter was considered during a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, News.Az reports.“We had a fruitful meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Rome. In the context of Azerbaijan's green energy transition plans, we discussed cooperation between the Ministry of Energy and the IAEA in the direction of exploring the opportunities of using nuclear energy,” Minister Shahbazov said on X.“We also shared our views on the holding of the event Financing of Low Carbon Technologies, including Nuclear Energy within COP29,” he noted.

