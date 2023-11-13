Azerbaijan, ICESCO enjoy high-level cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik as part of his official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, News.az reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO. The minister said that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the further expansion of cooperation with Muslim countries in areas of mutual interest, including in the fields of science, education and culture.

The sides hailed the fact the city of Shusha, which is considered the cradle of Azerbaijani culture, was selected as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024 by ICESCO.

Highlighting the importance of cooperation within the framework of the Baku Process, FM Bayramov emphasized that ICESCO is one of the key partners of Azerbaijan in the organization of World Forums on Intercultural Dialogue, and stressed that Azerbaijan would continue to maintain fruitful cooperation with ICESCO in organizing the Forum next year.

Touching upon the recent developments in the region, the minister drew attention to the great damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijan's cultural and religious heritage in the territories, which were liberated from occupation as a result of the Patriotic War and returned to Azerbaijan's full control following the local anti-terrorist measures implemented on September 19-20, 2023.

ICESCO Director-General Salim AlMalik recalled his visit to Azerbaijan on October 2-5 of this year, as well as the high-level meetings he held during the visit. He underlined that ICESCO highly appreciates cooperation with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, Director-General Salim AlMalik introduced the newly established "The Way of the Prophet" museum at the headquarters of ICESCO to the delegation led by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

FM Bayramov signed the Organization's guest book.

News.Az