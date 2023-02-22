Azerbaijan ‘important’ trade and energy partner of UK: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is an important trade and energy partner of the United Kingdom, Leo Docherty, UK Minister of State for Europe and North America, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Leo Docherty, who is on a visit to Baku, held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

“I’m in Baku, Azerbaijan - an important trade and energy partner of the UK. In my conversation with FM Jeyhun Bayramov, I underlined the UK’s commitment to peace and security in the region,” the minister added.

News.Az