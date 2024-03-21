Azerbaijan in spotlight of China’s CGTN Hub program

+ ↺ − 16 px

The China Global Television Network (CGTN) owned by the China Media Group and China Central Television has dedicated a special edition of its the Hub program to Azerbaijan.

The program host Wang Guan revisited last year's interview with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku. During the interview, the head of state shared his insights on Azerbaijan-China relations and the trajectory of their development.

Guest of the program, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev answered questions from the host regarding the country's foreign policy, Azerbaijan-China cooperation in political, economic-trade, humanitarian, and other fields, prospects for the development of relations, cooperation on the China's "Belt and Road" initiative and its component part “Mıddle Corridor”, preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Baku, and other topics.

Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev is interested in further developing and elevating the Azerbaijan-China cooperation and partnership to a new level. He noted that the relations between the two countries are traditionally based on friendship with a dialogue and mutual trust established in political relations. According to him, the effectiv cooperation was also established in economic-commercial and cultural-humanitarian fields. He highlighted that Azerbaijan actively cooperates with China within international organizations. Hikmet Hajiyev underscored that Azerbaijan supports the One China principle and mentioned the China's constant support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The Assistant to the President emphasized the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in strengthening cooperation and dialogue between the two countries.

Addressing a question about the early presidential election held in Azerbaijan in February of this year, Hikmet Hajiyev, stated that this election marked a significant milestone in the history of independent Azerbaijan as the first election conducted across the entire sovereign territory of the country. He noted that following Azerbaijan's restoration of independence in 1991, military aggression and separatism prevented elections from being held throughout the entire territory of the country. He emphasized that when President Ilham Aliyev was first elected as the head of state in 2003, he successfully fulfilled his promise to the people to restore Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty has created new realities in the South Caucasus region. The status quo created by Azerbaijan in the region is based on justice and international law. The February election resulting in President Ilham Aliyev's resounding victory, not only represent a significant event in Azerbaijani history but also pave the way for the country's new goals. Today, official Baku is more interested in actively pursuing foreign policy and playing a more active role in addressing global issues.

The program highlighted the significant role played by the "Belt and Road" initiative in recent years in expanding economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and China. It underscored the importance of maximizing the opportunities presented by the Middle Corridor to yield substantial benefits for future economic and trade relations between the two countries. Additionally, considering Azerbaijan's special relations with the Central Asian countries, opportunities for cooperation in the China-Central Asia-Azerbaijan format were discussed. It was stated that Azerbaijan, along with partner countries, is continuously working to ensure the more efficient operation of this trade and transportation corridor.

The double standards against Azerbaijan and China, interference of some Western countries in the internal affairs of others, attempts to teach lessons or preach to others was criticized in the program.

The program also addressed Azerbaijan's green transition and green development policy, highlighting China's role as an important partner of Baku in this direction, and the existence of good cooperation opportunities between the two countries in this area was emphasized. It was noted that the decision to host COP29 reflects Azerbaijan's firm commitment to green transitions. Such initiatives will contribute to the implementation of Azerbaijan's priorities in green transition and digital development.

The program also touched upon tourism relations between the two countries, discussing efforts to attract more travelers from China, one of the world's largest tourist markets, to the country. It was emphasized that the simplified visa regime for Chinese citizens and direct flights between Baku and Beijing contribute to this effort. The cooperation between Azerbaijan and regions of China was also highlighted.





News.Az