Azerbaijan inagurates embassy in Tel Aviv

An inauguration ceremony of Azerbaijan’s Embassy was held in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by the two countries` foreign ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Eli Cohen, as well as MPs, members of the general public and artists.

The national anthems of the two countries were performed.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov said that the opening of the embassy would give a new impetus to the development of relations between the two countries. The FM touched upon different areas of Azerbaijan-Israel cooperation, and highlighted the opportunities. He noted that the Jewish community of Azerbaijan contributes to the development of the country`s society. The minister expressed confidence that the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Israel would be fostered after the opening of the embassy.

Describing the ceremony as a historic event, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen emphasized that the opening of the embassy indicates the depth of strategic relations between the two countries throughout the 30 years of cooperation. Describing Azerbaijan as a strategic partner of Israel, the FM said that the two countries closely cooperate in various areas. He expressed confidence that the bilateral relations would continue to deepen.

The ministers then presented a plaque with the name of the embassy.

The ceremony continued with a concert of Azerbaijani artists.

News.Az