Azerbaijan inaugurates new military units in Aghdam, Khojavend (VIDEO)

In accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, activities on the provision of Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the liberated territories, organization of troops' service improvement of social and living conditions of the military personnel are being carried out, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

In order to organize the service and combat activities of military personnel, as well as to provide living conditions, the two more modular military units supplied with modern equipment and consisting of various devices were commissioned in the territory of the Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

At the opening ceremony on the occasion of Republic Day, the Commander of the Army Corps, Major General Mayis Barkhudarov conveyed the congratulations of the Minister of Defense to the military personnel.

It should be noted that in order to organize and conduct combat duty and troops' service at a high level, the office premises in the modular complexes are equipped with air conditioners, furniture, modern sanitary facilities, bedding, kitchen equipment, and generators.

The process of building new military units in other liberated territories is proceeding as planned.

News.Az