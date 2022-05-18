+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan increased meat, milk, and butter imports, say a report of the State Customs Committee, News.az reports.

According to the Sate Committee, Azerbaijan imported 12,239.07 tons of meat worth $ 21,144.59 thousand in January-April this year.

This is 2.3% more in value and 0.9% more in volume than in the previous year.

During the reporting period, the country imported 3,840.39 tons of milk worth $ 5,621.17 thousand (an increase of 52%) (an increase of 51.3%).

At the same time, 7,249.8 tons of butter and other dairy oils worth $ 39,814.31 thousand were imported in the first four months of this year, which is 46.6% and 29.4% more, respectively.

News.Az