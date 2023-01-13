Azerbaijan increases amount of social benefits by age

+ ↺ − 16 px

The amount of social benefits by age was increased in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed a decree on increasing the amount of social benefits and amending the presidential decree dated August 29, 2013 No. 973 "On increasing amount of social benefits".

According to the amendment, from January 1, 2023, the amount of social benefits by old age is 220 manat ($129.4).

News.Az