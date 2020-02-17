Azerbaijan increases excise tax on alcohol imports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers approved new excise rates on goods imported into Azerbaijan, APA reports.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the excise tax on imports of energy drink to Azerbaijan increased from 3 manats to 3.1 man/liter, malt beer from 1.7 manats up to 1.9 man/liter.

The excise rate on imports of grape natural wines, including fortified ones, has also been increased: grape must - from 3.5 manats to 3.6 man/l, champagne - from 5 manats to 5.1 man/l.

The excise rate per liter of drinking alcohol (including denatured ethyl alcohol, which contains at least 80% alcohol; denatured ethyl alcohol - less than 80%) was increased from 4 manats to 5.2 man/l. For whiskey, rum, gin, vodka, liquor, and other alcoholic beverages, the rate has been increased from 10 to 11.2 man/liter.

The excise rate on non-fortified alcoholic beverages, which contain less than 9% alcohol, is set at 1.9 man/l.

This decision shall enter into force 30 days after publication.

