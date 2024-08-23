Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Italy through TAP

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first half of this year, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) delivered 5.17 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan to Italy, representing a 5.5 percent increase.

According to the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, 4.901 billion cubic meters were delivered to Italy during the same period last year.Italy imported a total of 31.072 billion cubic meters of gas from January through June 2024, a 4.6 percent decrease, with Azerbaijani gas accounting for 16.6 percent of the total.The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), part of the Southern Gas Corridor, supplies eight billion cubic meters of gas annually to Italy and one billion cubic meters each to Greece and Bulgaria.Azerbaijan began supplying gas to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. Through TAP, Azerbaijan exported natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history, diversifying its export opportunities by gaining direct access to the world’s largest natural gas importer.

News.Az