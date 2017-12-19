Azerbaijan increases number of vessels in int’l waters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has increased the number of vessels in international waters, the company said in a message Dec. 19.

The tanker “Ganja”, which belongs to the company, has joined the transportation of liquid cargo in international waters, Trend reports.

“Thus, the total number of the company’s vessels operating in international waters has been brought to 13 (11 dry cargo vessels and two tankers),” the message said. “The tanker will carry out transportation in the basins of the Azov, Black and Mediterranean seas.”

Deadweight of the “Ganja” tanker is 7,017 tons; its length is 140.85 meters and width is 16.86 meters.

News.Az

News.Az