Azerbaijan, Indonesia lift visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Indonesia have signed an agreement to exempt holders of diplomatic passports from visa requirements.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az. During the meeting, the discussions focused on various aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, transport, and tourism.The ministers emphasized the importance of collaboration within international frameworks, including the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).Minister Bayramov shared views on Azerbaijan's initiatives in preparation for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, affirming Azerbaijan’s readiness to partner with Indonesia in efforts to combat climate change.A significant outcome of their meeting was the signing of the “Agreement on the elimination of visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.”

News.Az