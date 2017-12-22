Azerbaijan intends to join Eurasian Alliance of Ombudsmen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five more countries have stated their willingness to join the Eurasian Alliance of Ombudsmen, Russia's High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova announced on Friday, APA reported citing RIA Novosti.

It became known that the accession of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to the Eurasian Alliance of Ombudsmen is being agreed upon. Mongolia has recently announced its readiness to join the alliance in the near future.

On December 5, the human rights delegates of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Iran and Armenia signed in Moscow a memorandum on the establishment of the Eurasian Alliance of Ombudsmen.

