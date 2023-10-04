Azerbaijan interrogates former “head” of Garabagh separatists

+ ↺ − 16 px

The former so-called "head" of Armenian separatists in Garabagh, Arayik Harutyunyan, has been already interrogated in Baku, his lawyer Alov Safaraliyev said, News.Az reports.

"The testimony he gave will help find answers to many questions,” Safaraliyev noted.

According to the lawyer, Harutyunyan’s physical and psychological condition is normal.

“I will defend him in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and legal ethics. In a word, I will conscientiously fulfill my professional duty,” he added.

Earlier, the State Service of Azerbaijan detained Arayik Harutyunyan and brought him to Baku.

The so-called “ex-presidents” of the illegal separatist regime in Garabagh, Arkady Gukasyan (1997-2007) and Bako Sahakyan (2007-2020), as well as David Ishkhanyan, who was the so-called “representative” of the Dashnaks in Karabakh and former “parliament speaker” of the separatist regime, were also detained and transferred to Baku.

News.Az