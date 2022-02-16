News.az
Arayik Harutyunyan
Tag:
Arayik Harutyunyan
Baku Court hands life sentence to Arayik Harutyunyan - VIDEO
05 Feb 2026-12:59
Trial of Armenian citizens in Baku to resume on Feb 5
03 Feb 2026-16:46
ICRC reps again visit Armenian separatists detained in Azerbaijan
04 Nov 2024-13:16
Azerbaijan extends arrest term for Armenian separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, Ghukasyan, Saakyan, and others by four months
25 Jan 2024-16:47
Azerbaijan prosecutes former head of separatists in Garabagh (VIDEO)
05 Oct 2023-07:19
Azerbaijan releases footage of arrest of former separatist head Arayik Harutyunyan (VIDEO)
05 Oct 2023-06:28
Azerbaijan releases photos testifying to arrest of former Garabagh separatist leader (PHOTO)
04 Oct 2023-09:51
Azerbaijan interrogates former “head” of Garabagh separatists
04 Oct 2023-08:01
Arayik Harutyunyan is up to his neck in crimes against Azerbaijani people – military expert
16 Feb 2022-14:07
Arayik Harutyunyan to be detained and brought to justice soon: Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office
15 Feb 2022-08:02
