Azerbaijan invested more than $2.4 bn in post-Soviet countries last year

Azerbaijan follows Russia for direct investment in CIS countries and Georgia, AzVision reports.

Following the decline in 2013-2015 the mutual direct foreign investments of CIS countries and Georgia increased 7.9% to $45.1 billion in 2016, Eurasian Development Bank's Centre for Integration Studies reported.

According to the Center, Russia attracted a large amount of direct investments from neighbor countries: this figure increased 61.1% to $6.1 billion, which is the highest indicator after 2010-2012.

In terms of import of direct foreign investments, Belarus and Kazakhstan leave Russia behind.

Azerbaijan follows Russia for direct investment in CIS countries and Georgia. It invested $2.4 billion in post-Soviet countries in 2016, up 19.4% from 2015: “In spite of economic decline, Azerbaijan is ready to invest capital in the regional countries. Azerbaijan firstly makes investments in transport projects. Along with this, the number of countries in which Azerbaijan makes investments is increasing”.

