Azerbaijan invites Chinese companies to actively participate in restoration of its liberated territories

The 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission has been held in Shanghai, China, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister, co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission Shahin Mustafayev and the Chinese delegation by Vice Minister of Commerce, co-chairman of the Commission Ling Ji.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said that Azerbaijan-China relations, which are based on mutual friendship and trust, have stood the test of time and built on a solid foundation. Mustafayev expressed his gratitude to the Chinese Government for the support provided to the excellent organization of the solemn event marking the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who laid the foundation of the relations between the two countries.

He said that last year, the volume of trade relations between Azerbaijan and China increased by 21 percent compared to the previous year, adding that an increase of about 50 percent in mutual trade within 9 months of this year is an indicator of positive dynamics.

The Azerbaijani Deputy PM stressed that Chinese companies are successfully operating in the fields of industry, agriculture, trade, service sector, construction, transport and other spheres in Azerbaijan. Mustafayev invited Chinese companies to actively participate in the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. He pointed out that there are good prospects for cooperation in investing in industrial parks and economic zones in Azerbaijan.

Shahin Mustafayev underlined that cooperation in the field of transport and transit is a priority in the relations between the two countries, and emphasized the importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which is the most important part of the Middle Corridor.

Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce, co-chairman of the commission Ling Ji hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and China in all fields, highlighting the efforts of the head of state in the development of cooperation between the two countries. In this regard, he noted the importance of the meeting between President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand last year.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the current state of and prospects for Azerbaijan-China cooperation in various fields, and put forward proposals for further deepening of cooperation.

Following the meeting, the protocol of the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission was signed.

The delegation also viewed the stands of Azerbaijan and several friendly countries at the 6th China International Import Expo.

News.Az