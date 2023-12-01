Azerbaijan invites Portuguese companies to participate its renewable energy projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to North Macedonia, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Portuguese counterpart João Gomes Cravinho, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on prospects for new cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms, the situation in the region, as well as the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The sides emphasized that they attach great importance to Azerbaijani-Portuguese relations. They stressed the need for political dialogue and reciprocal visits.

The two described the development of energy transition and renewable energy fields, transport-communication and tourism areas as a new area in Azerbaijani-Portuguese economic cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov invited Portuguese companies to participate in Azerbaijan`s renewable energy projects.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed his counterpart about the military and political provocations in the post-conflict period, including the threats coming from the illegal Armenian armed forces in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the reasons for the anti-terrorist measures taken by Azerbaijan, and the current situation in the region. He emphasized the importance of refraining from provocative actions that impede the establishment of peace and security in the region, statements that support the calls against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that there were real chances for the signing of a peace treaty after the full restoration of Azerbaijan`s sovereignty. He expressed his hope that Armenia would positively evaluate these historical opportunities.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

