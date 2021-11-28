Azerbaijan, Iran decided to develop bilateral ties in all areas from now on: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku and Tehran have decided that from now on, bilateral relations will develop in all areas, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said to the press after the meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Ashgabat on Sunday, News.Az reports.

“As friends and brothers, we have exchanged views on Iranian-Azerbaijani relations. We have decided that from now on, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations will develop in all areas. Our peoples are fraternal peoples, our countries are fraternal countries, and the issues discussed today show again that Iranian-Azerbaijani relations are at a very high level,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az