Azerbaijan, Iran discuss bilateral cooperation, regional issues in Baku

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh in Baku on Monday to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as regional issues.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of contacts between the leaders of both countries, including ongoing political dialogue and interparliamentary relations, in fostering friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Iran, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

They noted that discussions on issues of common interest contribute to expanding cooperation and highlighted that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s two visits to Azerbaijan this year provided an additional boost to bilateral relations.

The meeting also covered prospects for cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy security, transportation, and communications sectors. The officials stressed that several jointly implemented projects play a key role in developing transport corridors across the region.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.

News.Az