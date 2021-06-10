Azerbaijan, Iran ink MoU on construction of road bridge, pedestrian crossing over Astarachay

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, on June 9.

Eslami congratulated the Azerbaijani people and Azerbaijan on the liberation of the occupied lands and victory.

The Azerbaijani-Iranian relations are successfully developing in various spheres due to the political will of the presidents.

The liberation of Azerbaijani territories opened up new opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as in the entire region.

The confidence was expressed that the full restoration of the Azerbaijani-Iranian border will open the way for the implementation of new projects between the two countries.

Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on the construction of a road bridge and a pedestrian crossing over Astarachay was signed.

This bridge, which is an important component of the North-South international transport corridor, will increase the volume of bilateral and transit cargo transportation by vehicles, as well as the capacity at the state border.

News.Az