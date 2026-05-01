New Zealand's EU exports jump under free trade deal

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New Zealand’s exports to the European Union have surged by 3 billion New Zealand dollars over two years following the implementation of a bilateral free trade agreement, according to the country’s top trade official on Friday.

Exports to the EU reached 8.8 billion NZ dollars in 2025, marking a 29% increase from 5.7 billion NZ dollars two years earlier, Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

He said the free trade agreement delivered immediate tariff reductions and improved market access, making the EU New Zealand’s fastest-growing major export destination and outperforming initial forecasts.

Overall bilateral trade between New Zealand and the EU rose 14% to 23.21 billion NZ dollars in 2025.

Goods exports climbed 35% to 6.7 billion NZ dollars, while services exports rose 11% to 2 billion NZ dollars, driven mainly by tourism and education.

Several key export categories saw sharp increases. Butter exports jumped 121%, cheese rose 400%, sheep meat increased 50%, and industrial goods expanded 61%. Exports of fruits and vegetables also grew by more than 29% to 1.36 billion NZ dollars, including 1.2 billion NZ dollars in kiwifruit shipments.

McClay said the export growth is directly contributing to stronger regional economies, higher incomes, and more secure employment.

“Making full use of the agreement is vital in a time of global uncertainty and supports New Zealand’s goal of doubling export value within a decade,” he said.

News.Az