Iranian FM calls for US, Israel to be held accountable over 40-day war

Iranian FM calls for US, Israel to be held accountable over 40-day war

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the international community to hold the United States and Israel accountable for their 40-day war against Iran, warning that insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is a direct consequence of their actions.

Araghchi made the remarks during a phone call with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Thursday, outlining the latest regional developments following the end of the US-Israeli military campaign, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“The current insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is the direct result of US and Israeli military aggression against Iran,” Araghchi said, according to a Foreign Ministry readout.

He said the international community must recognise this reality and hold the “aggressors” accountable for what he described as flagrant violations of the UN Charter and international law.

The Iranian minister also briefed his Swiss counterpart on what he described as repeated ceasefire violations by the “aggressors” since the truce took effect on 8 April.

Cassis reaffirmed Switzerland’s position in support of diplomacy to end the conflict and restore peace.

The two ministers also discussed bilateral relations and agreed to continue consultations on issues of mutual interest.

News.Az