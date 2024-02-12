Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Iran mulled relation

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi has met with the Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov, the Diplomat noted on his X account, News.az reports.

It has been noted that the latest dynamics of relations between the two countries and prospects have been discussed at the meeting.


