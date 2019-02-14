Azerbaijan, Iran to export co-produced Dena vehicle to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s major car manufacturer Iran Khodro (IKCO) is scheduled to export Dena vehicle co-produced by Azerbaijan, to Ukraine, ISNA cited an IKCO top official as s

The head of IKCO operations in Asia, Europe, America and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Sabina Nobari said that Dena will be exported to Ukraine in the form of Completely Built Units (CBU) from Azerbaijan’s Naft Chaleh site which is shared with Iran.

A limited number of Dena and Dena Plus will be exported to Ukrainian market in the first phase, Nobari said, adding, in case they receive popular welcome in Ukraine, Naft Chaleh site is ready to send different types of products to the country.

IKCO had an active presence in the Ukrainian market between 2006 and 2010 by selling some 12,000 Samand vehicles to the eastern European country, Nobari said.

He also touched upon the Belarus market, and said auto sales to Belarus in the form of Semi Knocked Down (SKD) is on the agenda of the shared Iranian and Azeri production unit, according to IRNA.

Naft Chaleh is one of the sites of IKCO which have produced some 1,000 Dena, Dena Plus and Samand EF7 vehicles in one year.

News.Az

