Fire scare at 35,000 feet: Delta jet makes emergency diversion after smoke fills cabin

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A passenger flight operated by Delta Air Lines was forced into an emergency diversion after reports of smoke and a possible fire on board while cruising at high altitude.

According to aviation analyst Simon Hradecky, the incident involved an Airbus A321-200 operating flight DL-2309 from Minneapolis to Orlando on April 26, News.Az reports, citing The Aviation Herald.

The aircraft, carrying 137 people, was flying at 35,000 feet when the crew detected a serious issue in the cabin.

Pilots immediately donned oxygen masks and diverted the aircraft toward Milwaukee, reporting smoke and a possible fire originating from the rear section of the plane, specifically around seat rows 23 to 25.

Passengers described a tense situation on board, with visible smoke and a strong odor resembling melting plastic spreading through the cabin.

The aircraft landed safely on runway 07R in Milwaukee, where it remained on the runway for approximately 10 minutes as emergency services conducted an urgent inspection. Authorities later determined that temperatures were normal, and initial assessments suggested the issue may have been linked to the inflight entertainment system rather than an active fire.

After a lengthy ground delay of around 14 hours, the aircraft was cleared to continue its journey and eventually arrived in Orlando with significant delay.

Delta Air Lines confirmed that the diversion was triggered by a “smoky odour” on board, though passenger accounts indicate the situation appeared far more alarming at the time.

The incident once again highlights how even non-critical technical faults at cruising altitude can quickly escalate into full emergency responses, with crews trained to act decisively at the first sign of potential fire — one of the most dangerous scenarios in aviation.

News.Az