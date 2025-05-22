Azerbaijan, Iran wrap up joint military exercise - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Iran have completed the joint military exercise, dubbed "Araz-2025".

Within the framework of the exercise, the assigned tasks were carried out precisely by the military personnel of both countries, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

According to the plan, during the activities carried out in coordination at various stages, the participants demonstrated high combat training.

The exercise leaders highly evaluated the professionalism and level of training of the personnel. At the end, mutual gifts were presented, and the distinguished servicemen were awarded.

News.Az