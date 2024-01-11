Azerbaijan, Iraq mull prospects for bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iraq Nasir Mammadov has met with the country’s President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, News.Az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the prospects for development of mutually beneficial relations.

They underscored that the economic potential of both states paves the way for the establishment and development of closer ties.

The discussions also revolved around a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az