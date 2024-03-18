Azerbaijan, Iraq review opportunities for fulfilling existing economic potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of their visit to Iraq, an Azerbaijani delegation headed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov was received by Iraq’s President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, News.Az reports.

The parties mulled opportunities for fulfilling the existing economic potential between Azerbaijan and Iraq.

“As part of our visit to Iraq, we, together with colleagues, had the honor of being received by Mr. Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, the President of Iraq. It was highlighted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq are developing in the directions mapped out by the heads of state. Opportunities for fulfilling the existing economic potential were also reviewed,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

News.Az