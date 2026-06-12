Three more arrested as Belfast riots show signs of easing

Three more arrested as Belfast riots show signs of easing

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Three additional people were arrested on Thursday night during ongoing unrest in Northern Ireland, which has continued in the aftermath of a serious knife attack in Belfast, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Police told the Belfast Telegraph that although three more arrests were made, the level of disorder had decreased in recent days, with “no significant incidents of public disorder.”

The latest arrests bring the total number of people detained to 19, while several individuals have already been charged and brought before the courts.

More than 100 people were reported to have attended a protest in Whiteabbey, while a smaller group gathered in east Belfast.

In north Belfast, police were deployed after a house was targeted in what authorities believe was a deliberate arson attack.

“There can be absolutely no justification for abuse, racism, or intimidation directed at any member of staff, whether carrying out their duties, travelling to work or on their way home,” Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill said during a visit to Mater Hospital to show support for healthcare workers.

The visit came after threats, intimidation, and racist attacks on staff that were sparked by the unrest.

Ethnic minority communities have also reportedly contacted their embassies and consulates amid concerns about further racially motivated violence.

The unrest followed a serious knife attack in Belfast.

On Wednesday, a 30-year-old man originally from Sudan appeared in court, charged with attempted murder in connection with the attack, which left 44-year-old Stephen Ogilvie with serious injuries, including the loss of his left eye.

News.Az