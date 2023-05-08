Azerbaijan is EU’s largest strategic energy partner in S. Caucasus: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is the largest trade, investment and strategic energy partner for the EU in the South Caucasus, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Vilnius, News.Az reports.

“Today during our extensive meetings with my colleague Landsbergis we discussed political, economic and humanitarian aspects of our cooperation, as well as the current situation in the region,” he said.

“Regarding multilateral cooperation, we had an opportunity to discuss our cooperation with the EU. The EU is the main trade partner of Azerbaijan, as 40 percent of our trade is conducted with the EU. Documents on the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan were signed or accepted by nine member states of EU. Our successful cooperation with Lithuania within the twinning projects of the EU is very important in this context as well,” FM Bayramov added.

News.Az