Azerbaijan is Romania’s main economic partner in S. Caucasus: envoy

Azerbaijan is Romania’s main economic partner in the South Caucasus, Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Iancu said at an event dedicated to the Great Union D

In addition, Azerbaijan is an important partner of Romania in such key areas as transportation and energy, he added, according to Trend.

Respect for such values ​​as multiculturalism and tolerance also unites Azerbaijan and Romania, he said.

In June of this year, the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries was celebrated, he noted, adding that Romania is satisfied with the current level of political dialogue and developing economic cooperation between the countries.

Iancu said this gives the parties the opportunity to further expand bilateral ties in such spheres as culture, education, and to use the existing potential of the sides more effectively.

News.Az

