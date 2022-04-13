Azerbaijan is strong supporter of multilateralism: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is strong supporter of multilateralism and one of the most active promoters of intercultural dialogue, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at an opening ceremony of the ADAMUN Simulation Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the UN-Azerbaijan partnership, which was held at ADA University, Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

FM Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan actively contributes to sustainable development and engages at all levels in a wide-reaching UN agenda.

“We promote peace in our region and beyond, develop our bilateral and multilateral cooperation with other countries, participate in the UN peacekeeping operations, fight the COVID-19 pandemic and respond to humanitarian appeals. We are a strong supporter of multilateralism and one of the most active promoters of intercultural dialogue,” the minister added.

He noted that the Simulation Conference launched in Baku is one of the events that bring together promising young minds.

News.Az