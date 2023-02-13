Azerbaijan-Israel relations reach new level, says ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel have reached a new level, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an Azerbaijani-Israeli Innovation Forum on the topic “Agriculture and Education”, News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that the opening of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Israel is a prime example of its.

"As you know, our countries are related by centuries-old history and traditions. We are proud that Azerbaijan is becoming an example of bilateral relations development for the world, and my role as ambassador is aimed at further strengthening these relations," he said.

Mammadov added that today's forum will allow Azerbaijan and Israel to strengthen their cooperation.

