Azerbaijan issues 200 AZN banknotes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, the presentation of coins issued on the occasion of the 95th birthday of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the creation of ADR, as well as new banknotes worth 200 manats, was held at the Central Bank.

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov said that taking into account the dynamical development of the economy, changes in the structure of eth cash in circulation, it was decided to issue new banknote worth 200 manats, APA reports.

The banknotes were issued by Giesecke+Devrient company.

Thereafter, Rustamov introduced the coins.

Both coins and banknotes have been issued in the Royal Mint.

News.Az

News.Az