Azerbaijan, Italy discuss multifaceted strategic partnership

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Italian Ambassador Claudio Taffuri as the latter concludes his diplomatic tenure in the country.

The sides exchanged views on the multifaceted strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, as well as discussed the current regional situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed gratitude to Ambassador Claudio Taffuri for his contributions to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy during his diplomatic tenure in the country, and wished him success in his future endeavors.

FM Bayramov hailed the multidimensional strategic partnership between the two countries across various domains, including politics, economy, trade, energy security, transport and communications, culture and humanitarian and other areas. The minister underscored that the existing Strategic Dialogue mechanism had made a significant contribution to bilateral relations. The parties also stressed the importance of continuing reciprocal visits and contacts, as well as holding political consultations.

Minister Bayramov informed the Italian diplomat about the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Azerbaijan this year. “COP29 will make an additional contribution to the cooperation with several partners, including Italy, in addressing climate change,” the minister noted.

Highlighting the current situation and realities emerged in the region in the post-conflict period, the ongoing restoration and construction works in the liberated territories, as well as the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, FM Bayramov thanked Italy for its fair position at such a sensitive time. The minister stressed that Italy’s position should be taken as an example by several actors, who have demonstrated a one-sided and biased approach, thereby jeopardizing regional peace and security building measures.

Ambassador Claudio Taffuri expressed his gratitude for the support and cooperation provided during his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan. The diplomat expressed confidence in further strengthening of the partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy.

During the meeting, the pair also exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az