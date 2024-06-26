Azerbaijan, Italy discuss prospects for multifaceted strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met Wednesday with Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli, who is on a visit to Baku.

During the meeting, the sides hailed bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.They highlighted prospects for a multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries in political, defence, security, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian, educational and other fields.Bayramov commended the delivery of the C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft produced by the Italian company Leonardo to Azerbaijan, noting that cooperation in the sphere of defence would contribute to the further development of relations between the two countries.The parties exchanged views on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, and the process of normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.During the meeting, the sides also discussed other international and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az