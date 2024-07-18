Azerbaijan, Italy mull implementing industrial, transport projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Italy explored opportunities to implement joint projects in the areas of industry, agriculture and transport.

We exchanged views on enhancing joint #economic activities with Mr. Adolfo Urso (@adolfo_urso), Minister of Enterprises and Made in #Italy (@mimit_gov).

Our discussions covered the activities of Italian companies in Azerbaijan and explored potential projects in #industry,… pic.twitter.com/RbS5l9Hiz9 — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) July 18, 2024

The matter was discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, News.Az reports.The meeting featured a discussion on enhancing joint economic activities between the two countries, Minister Jabbarov said on X.“We exchanged views on enhancing joint economic activities with Mr. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy. Our discussions covered the activities of Italian companies in Azerbaijan and explored potential projects in #industry, agriculture, and transport,” the minister said.

News.Az