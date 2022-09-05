Azerbaijan, Japan discuss economic cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Co-Chairman of the State Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan, Chairman of the Japan-Azerbaijan Economic Committee, Vice Chairman of the ITOCHU corporation Yoshihisa Suzuki visited the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed economic cooperation, particularly increasing trade and investment, strengthening the legal framework, renewable energy collaboration, as well as other issues of mutual interest, the ministry told News.Az.

It was noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of ties with Japan and expansion efforts on economic cooperation.

The meeting underscored the significance of strengthening trade partnerships as well.

News.Az