Azerbaijan-Japan trade turnover growing steadily: minister of taxes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Japan have a fruitful dialogue in many areas and trade turnover between the two countries is growing steadily, said the newly appointed Minister of Taxes of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov at an event dedicated to the birthday of the Emperor of Japan in Baku on Tuesday.

The minister said close relations between Azerbaijan and Japan show that a great distance is not an obstacle to successful cooperation, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Teruyuki Katore has told reporters that Japan will pay attention to development of cooperation with Azerbaijan in non-industrial areas.

Japan has been rendering assistance to Azerbaijan mainly in industry and infrastructure, he said, adding that Japan wants to assist Azerbaijan in development of human resources, education and agriculture in the future.

News.Az

News.Az