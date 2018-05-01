Azerbaijan joins 40th session of UN General Assembly Committee on Information

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev is attending the 40th session of the UN General Assembly Committee on Information in New York City,

The mandate of the Committee on Information, which was established under General Assembly’s resolution of December 18, 1978, covers examining United Nations public information policies and activities, evaluating and following up the efforts made and the progress achieved by the United Nations system in the field of information and communications; and promoting the establishment of a new, more just and more effective world information and communication order intended to strengthen peace and international understanding.

News.Az

