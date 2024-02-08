Azerbaijan, Jordan explore issues of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdul Rahim Al-Maaiah and Assistant to the Senate President, Chair of Jordanian-Azerbaijani Brotherhood Committee Mufleh Al-Rahimi.

The meeting revolved around the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, as well as monitoring of the presidential election in Azerbaijan, and regional development.

The parties noted they observed increase in the dynamics of high-level relations and highlighted the crucial role of parliamentary diplomacy and reciprocal visits between the leaders of the two countries in furthering relations.

Highlighting the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states, the sides hailed the bilateral ties in various domains, including political, economic, trade, tourism, education and others. They also lauded the relations within the regional and international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement demonstrating support based on mutual friendship and solidarity.

The sides also underlined the significance of the mechanism of political consultations for discussing the development prospects of cooperation, highlighting the key importance of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Shedding light on the organization of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov underscored that it would be an important event for further boosting bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The Jordanian delegation offered congratulations on the successful organization of the snap presidential election and its outcomes, and wished continuous development and prosperity to the State and people of Azerbaijan.

News.Az